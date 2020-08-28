Niagara Falls lights up for Leeds United football fan

Some football fans will go to extraordinary lengths to show support for their team, and a couple of Leeds United fans proved they were no different, going the extra mile.

FOLLOWING promotion to the Premier League, after a 16-year absence, Leeds supporters could be forgiven for getting a little excited.

Well, in Niagara Falls of all places, one Leeds United was more excited than most.

Kenny Donnison, who lives in the city of Niagara Falls, surprised his friend and lifelong Leeds fan, Andrew Bowden, when they made the visit to the famous landmark.

The Niagara Falls local managed to convince the mayor of the Canadian city that it would be a fun idea to turn the waterfall yellow, white and blue in order to continue his friends promotion celebrations.

“I thought with Andy here, how can we keep the ball going,” commented Donnison.

“I do live in Niagara Falls and we do have a light show quite often at the falls, so I approached the mayor with the idea,” he continued.

When asked about the mayor’s thought on the unusual request, he added, “he thought it was a great idea. He thought it was a fun idea.”

Tourists visiting the landmark were treated to Leeds United inspired show that lasted 20 minutes.

Sharing his thoughts of the special occasion, Andrew Bowden wrote on Twitter page, “What started off as a lighthearted conversation after winning promotion finally turned into reality last night [with the] Niagara Falls tribute to the Leeds United championship winning team.”

