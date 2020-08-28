Marbella man shot in head

NATIONAL Police are investigating the death of a man who has been found with a gunshot wound to the head in Marbella.

Official sources have confirmed the death and the use of a firearm at the scene, but for the moment any other details are unknown.

The events took place at dawn in the upper area of ​​Nueva Andalucia, inside a house and the only information about the victim that has emerged so far is that he is a young man.

The National Police have confirmed that perpetrators of the death have not yet been identified.

This is not the first death in this way over the last few months.

Please keep your eyes peeled as more information to follow.