Katie Price is driving neighbours barking mad

KATIE Price is recovering at her rented £1.2million Surrey home after breaking both her feet, however, she is said to be driving her neighbours mad.

But despite Katie being in much need of rest under doctor’s orders, her dog Blade is said to be causing a nightmare for neighbours out in the yard.

Sources claim, “Katie had a letter posted through her door about her dog Blade being left outside. Katie allegedly replied to the note by returning it to the sender with a middle finger drawn on it.”

“There have been so many complaints about the noise, the dog just barks all day long and is just left outside. It’s run out into the road a few times as well and just runs around barking.”

A delivery driver also accused the Alsatian of biting his hand as he delivered a parcel, leaving him shocked.

There have reportedly also been concerns about rubbish building up outside the house, which is just minutes away from her ex Peter Andre’s mansion.

While her landlord was previously said to be unhappy calling the behaviour of her Dreamboys pal Al Warrell shooting for his Only Fans account in the property, “immoral”.

The mum-of-five has quit social media to take time out of the spotlight as doctors urged her to rest and heal her broken feet.

Now she’s decided to block all distractions and will take a break from social media and the pressures to post content for her fans.

A source close to the model says, “She’s been living her life almost as normal and not taking it seriously, and now she’s found herself getting a talking-to by the doctor.