Flamenco fused with Andalucia rock to celebrate Mojacar annual fiesta

THE Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the traditional programme for Mojacar’s annual late August fiesta to celebrate the Day of San Agustin, but not absolutely all the entertainment.

The council’s Culture Department has organised a performance by “Mundo Divino” today Friday August 28, at 10pm in the Plaza Nueva in Mojacar village.

The concert is the creation of Maria del Tango and “EL Calimbero”, which has been over two years in the making at their base in Janda in Cadiz.

Most of the songs in the show are not yet published as the pair have been concentrating on presenting them live to the public, with great success.

Their music and lyrics, full of poetry, stand out for their originality and their extraordinary fusion of flamenco, Andalucian rock and mixed ‘roots’ influences.

“EL Calimbero” is a poet whose lyrics leave no-one indifferent and, together with the extraordinary voice of Maria del Tango, they know how to fill the stage with a magical and emotional atmosphere that captivates every audience.

This is a new musical journey for both artists, who have already created quite a buzz on social media and in the music business.

At the end of last year,they released their first single, “Ya no se”, with did very well, and which helped them on their path into the very difficult world of music. This has also given them the chance to make themselves better known before recording their first album, which they began to perform last autumn.

Mojacar council has reminded everyone planning to attend the concert to wear a face mask, to remain seated during the performance and to respect safe social distancing.