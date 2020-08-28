Energy saving smart system introduced to large natural space in Murcia

Another energy saving scheme by Murcia City Council, sees the introduction of a smart system that will help the natural spaces of Vía Verde.

MURCIA CITY COUNCIL, through the Department of Urban Development and Modernisation, led by José Guillén, have implemented a new smart system that allows control of the irrigation, of the entire Greenway, by Wi-Fi.

The smart system allows you to check whether or not a tree is being watered, how much it receives and how often, monitors if there are any problems, applies specific plans to one area or several, and also detects if the irrigation system should be stopped due to rain or wind.

“We continue working to save water in the green and wooded areas of Murcia. Therefore, these automated systems make efficient use of water, measuring the water need in each area. We monitor every drop, since water is a scarce resource and essential, especially in our Region,” announced José Guillén.

The Vía Verde Greenway is the widest in the Region of Murcia, and is very popular with residents of Alquerías, Los Ramos, Torreagüera, Beniaján, San José de la Vega, Los Garres and Los Dolores.

The natural space, with a length of 8.5 km and an area of ​​40,000 m2, requires constant care and maintenance, and has recently had 1,800 trees of 25 different species planted along the length and breadth of the Senda Verde, including some large ones such as pines and palms.

