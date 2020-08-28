Panic in a Berlin school after an alarm is triggered resulting in around 80 armed police officers attending the scene.

THE children of the Rummelsburg School are still inside as officers try to determine whether there has been a shooting or a bomb threat, with a police spokeswoman stating, “So far there has been no confirmation. We are on the scene with emergency services to get an overview of the situation.”

Students have been ordered to barricade themselves in classrooms, with some visibly shaking and crying, according to those at the scene.

Officers investigating the suspicious alarm trigger have not ruled anything out, even a false alarm.

The children took to their Twitter accounts with one student asking, “We are at school and we have barricaded ourselves in, can someone elaborate on the situation outside?”

“Well, I am in school too. It would be good if we got some information. We are sitting here and we don’t know why,” tweeted another student.

In response to the students, via their own Twitter account, the police department tweeted, “Our colleagues are currently attending school and are making good progress. Be patient, stay in class,” before asking them to resist from tweeting again.

According to the fire department, there have been no injuries so far.

“The situation is still unclear,” said a fire department spokesman at the scene. “We, as a fire department, are in place with about 30 people and we guarantee medical attention.”

He concluded, “However, our intervention has not yet been needed.”

