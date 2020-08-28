Brad Pitt is finally moving on as the identity of his new girlfriend is revealed

Hollywood heart-throb and leading man, Brad Pitt, has been spotted with his new girlfriend, a 27-year-old German model.

-- Advertisement --



THE 56-year-old, who is still locked in bitter divorce proceedings with former wife, Angelina Jolie, has finally moved on after almost four years.

Nicole Poturalski, a single mother of one, who has appeared on the cover of the German version of ELLE magazine, was spotted with Pitt at Le Bourget Airport, located on the outskirts of Paris.

The model had sparked gossip among her Instagram followers after speaking about her “love” and “better half” and also of plans she had made with her new boyfriend.

Brad Pitt, the parent of six children with Jolie, apparently took an hour long flight with his new girlfriend, who is the single mother of a child named Emil, to the south of France.

For more up-to-the-minute news from over the world, click here.