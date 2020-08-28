Boy, 3, drowns in pool at urbanisation in Alicante

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has drowned in a swimming pool at an urbanisation in Alicante.

The toddler was pulled unconscious from water at the Pinar de Campoverde urbanisation in Pilar de la Horadada yesterday evening (Thursday, August 27) after being found at the bottom of the pool by his six-year-old sister.

Relatives tried to revive the little boy, and notified the Centre for Information and Coordination of Emergencies (CICU) at around 9pm.

A SAMU unit was despatched to the Pinar de Campoverde urbanisation, and medics took over trying to resuscitate the child.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do, and the body was removed after 11pm by court order.

The toddler’s body was transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Alicante where a post-mortem will be carried out.

According to sources, everything indicates the child fell into the pool and drowned.