Young man is finally found in Cala Reona a day after injuring himself

A man was rescued in Cala Reona after Local Police in Cartagena were alerted to a potential incident when people reported hearing cries for help.

-- Advertisement --



THE 18-year-old was not visible to the passers-by who could hear his cries, so they subsequently phoned the police.

After arriving on the scene, and making several attempts to locate the young man, he was finally found by the officers.

The officers found the young man, who had suffered a fall the previous day, unable to move due to a serious injury to his ankle.

The 112 rescue services and the fire department were notified of the location and carried out the rescue on the relieved young man.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.