SIR RICHARD BRANSON has agreed the Virgin Group will inject £400 million (€440 million) of new cash into a £1.2 billion (€1.3 billion rescue plan to save the Virgin Atlantic Airline.

Creditors including shareholders, banks, aircraft owners and suppliers owed money were faced with a complete collapse of the airline by the beginning of September, so they have agreed the new plans.

If approved by the High Court in London, the plan should allow Virgin Atlantic 18 months in which to recover.