UK puts Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic on quarantine list

THE UK government has put Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic on its travel quarantine list.

From 4am onwards onwards this coming Saturday travellers entering the UK from one of the three countries will have to self-isolate for a fortnight.

“Data shows we need to remove the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland from our list of #Coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates down”, tweeted Transport Secretary Grant Schapps earlier on Thursday evening.

Schapps also reported that Cuba has now been added to countries included in UK travel corridors, but in the same tweet reminded the public that “as with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can (and do sometimes) change quickly.

“Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine on return”, the Transport Secretary warned.

He also tweeted a stern reminder that quarantining on arrival from a non-travel corridor country is a legal requirement and it is a criminal offence to break the quarantine.

“Fines, as well as a criminal record can result”, he stressed.

The UK looks at applying the quarantine requirement in the case a nation’s Covid-19 infection rate goes over 20 cases per 100,000 people over a period of a week.

People travelling to Scotland from Switzerland were already required to self-isolate. Scotland is now also introducing the same requirement for Jamaica and the Czech Republic.