Track and trace system failing and passengers ignoring texts

HOLIDAYMAKERS were left shocked as hazmat-clad officials boarded a Ryanair flight as it sat at London Stansted Wednesday, August 26.

They removed a passenger who continued to board his flight, after receiving a text informing him that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The passenger, and his travel companion, were taken off the plane a few minutes before it was due to depart from London.

They were then moved to the airport’s isolation area and met by health authorities.

‘They were both wearing masks at all times at Stansted Airport.’ Ryanair said in a statement, ‘And for a very short period (less than 10 minutes) they were seated on the aircraft prior to departure.’

Shocking videos on social media platforms, show three officials dressed head-to-toe in protective clothing approaching the individual on the plane as a crew member tried to keep passengers in their seats.

The shocking revelation could throw the carefully-crafted air bridges scheme into turmoil, where people are allowed to travel between certain countries without having to self-isolate.

Stansted Airport said: “The airport was made aware of the passenger and our fire service attended the aircraft and escorted the passenger (and travel partner) to an isolation area where they were put in contact with Public Health England, who then oversaw the passenger’s onward journey.”

The Ryanair flight was still allowed to continue to Pisa. It is believed that no further action was taken by Italian authorities, and no other passengers were required to self-isolate.

The government’s Test and Trace system is failing as figures revealed that call handlers reached a record-low of just 72.6 per cent of infected patients last week.