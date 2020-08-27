THE decision of tour operators to suspend holidays to the Balearics in August have been one of the main factors behind a wave of Mallorca’s hotels closing their doors this month, according to a sector association.

This, along with European government warnings against non-essential travel to the islands – notably principal Mallorca markets the UK and Germany – has meant that around 144 of the island’s establishments have shut down in August, FEHM Mallorca Hotel Business Federation president Maria Frontera reported on Wednesday.

“Following the events happening at European level we find ourselves currently with “a progressive closure of establishments,” Frontera said in a video message, adding that this depended on how affected a zone is in accordance with its markets.

It now a case of waiting to see what happens in September, she added.

“We hope that the evolution of the pandemic and the health statistics gradually change to positive and we can still have a reactivation of tourism activity in the final weeks of September,” she said.