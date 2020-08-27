Putting an end to Javea puddles

WORK begins next week on improving storm drains in Javea’s Thiviers neighbourhood.

The €69,633 cost has been subsidised by the Diputacion provincial council and will centre on Calle Historiador Escolano and Calle Arquitecto Urteaga, where rainwater habitually accumulates in large puddles during bad weather.

The project is expected to take two months to complete, the town hall’s Public Works department explained, inevitably affecting street parking and access to garages while the channels for the drainage pipes are dug on both sides of the road.

Work will be carried out in three phases to minimise the inconvenience to the public, beginning in Historiador Escolano as far as the intersection with Arquitecto Urteaga. The second phase will then continue to the corner of Calle Vicente Boix and from there as far as the Calle Alameda intersection.