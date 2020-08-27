A PREGNANT woman refused to put on a mask upon arrival at the Toledo hospital, tests positive and leaves staff in quarantine.

Midwives of the Toledo Hospital have reported a violent episode of verbal attacks and threats due to non-compliance with the Covid-19 security protocol to the hospital management after a pregnant woman, and her relatives refused to put on face masks when entering the hospital, and that later the result of her PCR was positive.

As reported by the Toledo College of Nursing, on August 19, 2020, midwives of the Hospital Complex reported a violent episode of verbal attacks and threats by a pregnant woman and her relatives upon admission, for not accepting compliance with the Centre’s anti-Covid-19 protocol.

After delivery, the PCR test performed was positive, which has led to part of the delivery room staff having to be quarantined at home, and the rest of the staff opting to undergo diagnostic tests to prevent contagion to their relatives.

“These difficult situations need delicate handling and occasionally exceed the duties of the staff, so after informing the immediate superiors of the Centre of this situation, a call to the Local Police to punish the non-compliant behaviour of the mandatory Public Health regulations, which put the health of all and especially the health personnel at risk is necessary,” a spokesperson from the College of Nursing explained.

The Governing Board and the legal service of the Toledo College of Nursing will attend to each and every one of the complaints and will initiate all pertinent actions in defence of the nursing profession and its members.