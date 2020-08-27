TWO French midfielders playing for UK Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham have tested positive for Covid-19, according to various press reports.

Man U’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele have now been taken off the French national team for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, reports say.

French squad manager allegedly revealed the news early on Thursday about Pogba’s positive test result to explain why he had left the 27-year old Manchester United player out of the line-up for matches against Sweden and Croatia on September 5 and 8 respectively.

Press also pointed out that both Pogba and Ndombele will have to self-isolate for 14 days, meaning they will miss the start of their respective clubs’ pre-season training.