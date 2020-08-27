Man arrested after trying to attack a young woman in his car

A man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday 27, after he allegedly attempted to rape a young woman inside of his car.

-- Advertisement --



AFTER forcing the woman into his car, the courageous young woman managed to escape her attacker before he could abuse her.

Guardia Civil officers were notified of the crime, which happened in the surroundings of an urbanisation in Calahonda, in Mijas Costa, by the young woman herself after her escape.

Following the woman’s description of the vehicle, officers set out looking for the perpetrator and were able to track the cars registration to the man’s home.

Local Mijas police and Mijas Guardia Civil, assisted by local private security, arrested the man, who already had a record, with hopes that he will not be able to attack another young woman again.

After initially resisting the arrest, the man was convinced to surrender peacefully.