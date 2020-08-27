THE president of the Mallorca government has called for a “joint, responsible response” to halt the increase in Covid-19 infections in the Balearic Islands.

Commenting after a meeting on Wednesday with the regional and island administrations, Palma city council and the FELIB Federation of Local Entities to assess the current pandemic situation on the archipelago, Catalina Cladera said the Balearics are “facing a second wave of a virus which has shown that it is lethal.”

She urged “all of society, the institutions and citizens”, to demonstrate responsibility.

“This means complying with the safety regulations, reducing events and social gatherings, and always wearing a face mask in order to flatten the curve”, Cladera said.

As a result of the meeting Balearic President Francina Armengol announced a battery of new measures aimed at containing the surge in new infections. They include closing beaches and parks at night, banning smoking on the street and social gatherings of more than 10 people, and reducing maximum bar and restaurant capacity to 50 per cent.

The Epidemiology Service reported on Wednesday that another 336 people on the islands had tested positive for the virus over the previous 24 hours, pushing up the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,045.

Taking the Heath Ministry’s new criteria for counting coronavirus contagions, which does not include 105 positive serologies from prior to May 11, the total is 6,940.

Of these, 6,093 correspond to Mallorca, 609 to Ibiza, 186 to Menorca and 52 to Formentera.

At the moment there are 2,312 active cases of Covid-19 in the Balearics.