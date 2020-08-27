Residents of a small municipality in Murcia are being asked to enter voluntary confinement after a sudden and sharp rise in Covid-19 cases within the area.

THE tiny municipality of Lorquí, with a population of around 7,141, has seen the number of cases rise by more than the regional average in the last week.

“The situation is worrying,” stated Mayor Joaquín Hernández, before continuing, “if the numbers continue to grow, more drastic measures will have to be taken.”

The voluntary isolation would represent measures to stop the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases, with extra measures already taking place, such as: parks and sports facilities being closed and more cleaning, and disinfection, taking place.

In a strong stance from Local Police, Sub-Chief Inspector of Local Police, Eduardo Rodríguez, stated that officers would be “very forceful with infractions and disobedience.”

He continued, “there will be no more warnings for those who do not carry a mask,” before concluding, “scrupulous control measures as well as total surveillance of meetings in both public and private places to check that the rules approved by the Autonomous Community are being respected.”

Announcements come after cases had risen from five on Friday August 21 to 29 positive tests on August 26.

Those over the age of 65 are requested to not leave their homes at all in the coming days with Proteccion Civil available to help them with shopping and medication.

