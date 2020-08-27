Just in case

AN eight-strong forest brigade is currently clearing accumulated weeds and unwanted vegetation in and around Alcoy.

The brigade members, all over 30 and employed under the subsidised LABORA programme, are doing vital work, city hall explained, continuing and stepping up the work that is carried out year-round to protect the area from forest fires.

This also includes ensuring that the urbanisations outside the city have sufficient water for firefighting with hydrants in strategic areas for firefighters to use if necessary.

Meanwhile Alcoy’s Policia Local, with collaboration from the Policia Nacional, Proteccion Civil and the Generalitat’s Forest Rangers, are performing random checks on the roads in wooded areas and natural spaces that are near the city.

“These are being carry out to control an influx of people at certain times of the day in those zones that are most susceptible to forest first,” municipal sources said.