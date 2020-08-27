John Lennon’s murderer denied parole again

Mark David Chapman, 65, the man who famously gunned down John Lennon in Manhattan has been denied parole again, this time for the 11th time.

State correctional officers were told by Chapman in previous parole hearings in front of the board that, at the time of the crime, he, “was too far in”

“I do remember having the thought of, ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home. But there was no way I was just going to go home.” Chapman continued.

Lennon, formerly of The Beatles, was gunned down outside his residence, The Dakota, in Manhattan on 8th December 1980.

Lennon’s murderer has been denied parole again by the parole board for his request for freedom and his next parole hearing will be scheduled for August 2020.

Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, outside of Buffalo, New York. He shot Lennon only hours after he had signed a copy of his album, “Double Fantasy”, for the murderer.

Chapman has previously said that he feels “more and more shame” as time goes by for the taking of Lennon’s life.

The audio of Lennon’s last every performance, which was a surprise collaboration with Elton John can be heard on the video below.

