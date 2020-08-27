Italy and Spain have a Negative Balance Approaching €1 Trillion Within the Eurozone

By
John Smith
-
0
Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde President of ECB Credit: Twitter

THE European Central Bank (ECB) operates what it calls a Target 2 account is its settlement system which balances transfers between the Central Banks of Eurozone member countries.

Strong economies such as Germany and Holland have positive balances with money owed by weaker countries such as Spain and Italy.

-- Advertisement --

In fact, those two between them owe about €1 trillion to the other members and this can currently be managed but a problem will arise if any country wants to leave the Eurozone or it breaks up.




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here