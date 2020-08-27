Interactive exhibition great for families arrives in Mar Menor

A fun and educational initiative designed to engage local families and tourists has arrived in Mar Menor.

CRISTINA PEREZ, Delegate Councillor of Tourism, announced the first interactive itinerant exhibition has been launched in Mar de Cristal, which together with the Secret of Water, aims to highlight the importance of natural heritage in the Region of Murcia through flora, fauna, the environment and ecosystems of Mar Menor.

The exhibition, La Pandilla Salada, discovering the Mar Menor” guides families, locals and visitors, on a discovery tour using audio guides, a set of challenges and six characters for the children.

The Salada Gang characters, Caballito, Langostino, Anguila, Medusa, Seba and Nacra, articulate the six different environments that make up the exhibition, and will help engage the children with the tour.

The audio clips, explained Pérez, are “recommended to be equipped with your own mobile phone to improve the experience, aimed to inform and involve tourists and residents in respecting, conserving and caring for the Mar Menor through training and knowledge of it.”

Activities that will encourage families to participate include; each environment hiding a challenge consisting of finding one of the characters of the Salada gang. To discover them, families will have to listen to the real characteristics of each character told through a story in the different audio guides.

The Councillor concluded, “those who participate and take a selfie with each of the members of the Salada gang will be able to go to the authorised points where, after showing their photos, will be able to collect a prize.”

