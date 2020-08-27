WHEN it closed for redevelopment, the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam didn’t want to deprive people of the chance of seeing exhibits so it has come-up with the Boijmans Ahoy Drive-Thru Museum accessible only to people driving electric cars.

It has been a great success with the Rotterdam Ahoy Exhibition Centre making space available for the projection of images on large screens and if gusts don’t own an electric car, they can borrow either a BMW or a Mini automatic from a local dealer.

The hall itself is dimly lit and is illuminated by the headlights of the cars driving through it and is certainly making use of the centre which was supposed to host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.