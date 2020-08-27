Hurricane Laura made landfall and is moving inland

Hurricane Laura is bringing a ‘catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding’ to portions of Louisiana state, the National Hurricane Centre said.

Hurricanes are one of nature’s most aggressive and impressive acts. The United States is threatened by hurricanes from June 1 until November 30. The latest threat is Hurricane Laura.

This is a Category 4 hurricane, with “unsurvivable storm surge” expected in some areas, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Currently, Hurricane Laura is roaring towards the Texas-Louisiana border and has already made a landfall near Cameron, Lousiana. Residents are being instructed to evacuate and are urged to brace for “widespread damaging wind gusts.” Nearly 285,000 people are left without electricity across Louisiana and Texas. There is a massive evacuation taking place during the pandemic.

Hurricane Laura is now sitting over Lake Charles, Louisiana, and maximum sustained winds have fallen slightly to 140mph from 150mph. As it approaches the coast, numerous tornadoes will be possible through Thursday night and the early morning hours on Friday.

It is still a Category 4 storm, though meteorologists had previously forecast that it would weaken rapidly after moving inland. Even though the storm is losing its power, meteorologist Tom Sater, warns it could still be a Category 1 well up into the state of Arkansas.

Scientists predict that Hurricane Laura will rival Hurricanes Ike and Katrina if the forecast is correct.

In Spain, heatwaves are quite common but have you ever experienced a hurricane? When and where?