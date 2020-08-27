Grants will ease Teulada-Moraira’s Covid-19 situation

ALICANTE’s provincial council, the Diputacion, has approved two grants that Teulada-Moraira town hall will use for municipal social services.

The first grant of €45,031 has been earmarked to help alleviate the social and economic impact of Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



The town hall will now be able to increase its assistance for the homeless thanks to adequate personnel and resources, ensuring that both they and the persons who are attending to them are sufficiently protected, explained Teulada-Moraira’s Social Welfare councillor, Mamen Botija.

The grant will also be used to increase the budget that has already been set aside to top up the income of needy families to ensure that their basic needs are covered.

The second €68,159 allocation will be used for the municipality’s home assistance system, Botija said.

“These grants are vital at a time like this when these services are so necessary for disadvantaged residents,” the councillor declared.