Given a sporting chance

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S municipal sports schools will be run by publicly-owned Teumo Serveis.

All political parties apart from the Partido Popular, which abstained, voted in favour of the proposal at the last plenary council meeting.

-- Advertisement --



For the first time, the town hall will be complying with the Administration’s contracting laws, ensuring that coaches and instructors are taken on by Teumo Serveis in a “transparent and public process” that guarantees equal opportunities for those wishing to apply, said Sports councillor Adrian Ruiz.