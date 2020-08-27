Given a sporting chance

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S municipal sports schools will be run by publicly-owned Teumo Serveis.
All political parties apart from the Partido Popular, which abstained, voted in favour of the proposal at the last plenary council meeting.
For the first time, the town hall will be complying with the Administration’s contracting laws, ensuring that coaches and instructors are taken on by Teumo Serveis in a “transparent and public process” that guarantees equal opportunities for those wishing to apply, said Sports councillor Adrian Ruiz.