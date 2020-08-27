Flights to the Balearics cancelled by Jet2 for the Summer

JET2 has announced that it is cancelling all flight to the islands Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca that make up the Balearics for the remainder of the summer.

The tour operator has also placed further suspensions on package holidays to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands until at least 13th September.

In a statement has explained that their decision was based on many factors in the current climate including the “ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as UK government advice.”

They went on to say, “we have taken the difficult decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca) for the rest of Summer 2020”

“We are obviously very disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays in these fantastic destinations.”

The news will certainly come as a disappointment for many holiday makers, many of whom have already had holidays cancelled or rearrange multiple time this year.

A spokesperson for Jet2 has tried to reassure customer that “Bookings for next summer are looking strong, and we cannot wait to be back doing what we do best – working with hoteliers and our partners in Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to make sure customers enjoy their well-deserved holidays.”

While Jet2 vocally demonstrate their support for “these fantastic destinations”, it will come as little comfort to those customers who are disappointed that their flights to the Balearics have been cancelled.