Requests are to be made for military trackers to be deployed in the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia as Covid-19 outbreaks continue to rise.

IN what is the first regional requests for these outbreak monitoring teams, 210 troops have been asked to help in the heavily affected regions.

However, despite the announcement from President Pedro Sánchez; stating that 2,000 military trackers had been trained since July for use by regional administrations if they were needed, Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, said that requests must be directed to the Ministry of Health before aid would be made available.

“The number has to be determined by the Ministry of Health and the CCAES (Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, directed by Fernqando Simón) and in view of when the military coordinators are already ‘in situ’ it will be possible to reach that number, they may be more or less depending on the needs,” the Minister explained.

The communities will have to make their request in writing, which will assess them and transfer the specific response, as Robles explained “the communities [must know] that it is not a question of asking for a generic number, as a first group of trackers will go to the community and see the needs “on the ground”, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense.”

With the intention of incorporating 60 military trackers as reinforcements, the Mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, announced “we are aware that the situation in Cartagena is not as alarming as it can be in the municipalities of Murcia or Lorca and, precisely for that reason, because we want to prevent the spread from continuing to grow, we believe it is convenient for trackers to come to Cartagena to help us control the situation.”