An electrified cable caused havoc in Torrevieja after falling into the street.

-- Advertisement --



QUICK action from local Torrevieja police and fire departments prevented residents in the Salt City from getting seriously injured.

The incident occurred on Calle Clemente Gosálvez, at the intersection of Avenida Diego Ramírez, on the night of Tuesday August 25, when an electrified cable detached itself from the main steel intern.

Local Police secured the scene by cordoning off the roads to stop cars and pedestrians from getting hurt, whilst the firefighters from the Vega Sur Fire Station re-secured the cable.

Thankfully, no-one was hurt at the scene and after using a ladder truck to secured the cable, firefighters and police deemed the area safe to reopen.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.