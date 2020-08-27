Drunk commits series of offences in minutes before his arrest in Galicia

IN the space of “just minutes”, a Columbian man in Galicia managed to commit “multiple” offences before being arrested.

THE detainee, known only as RERO, began his short-lived crime spree by stealing 16 cans of expensive beer from a grocery store in Vigo and punching the shop assistant, who called the police.

When confronted by officers, he confessed to being “a little drunk” because he had knocked back 16 cans of beer.

He then refused to put his mask on and spat at the officers, reports La Voz de Galicia.

Seconds later the intoxicated man apparently got up from the bench he was sitting on while being questioned, took his clothes off and knelt in the middle of the nearby road.

As cars tried to avoid him, on Monday, August 24, he reportedly “punched the bonnets”.

On several occasions he also tried to get into the moving vehicles.

When the officers managed to get him off the road, he allegedly hit one of them in the chest before he was handcuffed and taken to Vigo Police Station.