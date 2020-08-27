Costa Almeria council asks locals’ for suggestions on cycle track network

ROQUETAS de Mar council is asking local residents and businesses for their suggestions on a network of cycle lanes and cycle streets connecting the town centre with Cortjios de Marin.

The local authority has made some changes to the original “Ciudad Tranquila” project, which include an additional 41 parking spaces.

Urban Development councillor Francisco Gutierrez has invited the public to take a look at the revised plans on the municipal website.

“As we commented a month ago, this is an initiative which affects numerous kinds of streets and services and with very diverse solutions, both in terms of the creation of independent cycle lanes and in the creation of cycle streets, hence it seems important to us to consider all the possibilities and work towards having the best formula for each stretch”, the councillor explained.

Gutierrez explained the aim of the Ciudad Tranquila project is to complete the cycle track network, connecting it to the one currently under construction through the centre of the municipality and as far as the La Mojonera highway under the “Los Bajos-Centro commercial-beach cycle-pedestrian lane” initiative.

The council says this will mean improved safety for cyclists at the same time as encouraging more people to get on their bikes.

The project is included in the Integrated Sustainable Urban Development strategy and is 80 per cent financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

The councillor also put out a reminder to residents that they can take a look on the municipal website at all the projects grouped together as “Ciudad Peatonal” (pedestrian town), for the creation of safe school roads for all of Roquetas’ schools.

The Ciudad Transquila and Ciudad Peatonal projects “are complementary”, Gutierrez said, “and make us advance in the development of sustainable mobility and the design of a modern and friendly Roquetas de Mar, creating spaces so that pedestrians and cyclists are the town’s focus.”