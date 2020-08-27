Christchurch shooter is sentenced to life without parole

BRENTON TARRANT, the White Supremacist who killed 51 people in the Christchurch Mosque shooting in 2019, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The sentence, which was reached after an epic and exhausting four-day trial, is the most severe and longest prison sentence ever delivered in New Zealand’s legal history.

The trial saw Tarrant face 91 victims, most of whom still suffer extreme and severe emotional and physical scarring from the atrocity that took place over two consecutive shootings on March 15, 2019.

Justice Cameron Mander delivered Tarrant’s fate stating, “You showed no mercy. It was brutal and beyond callous – your actions were inhumane,” Justice Mander told him.

The Justice spoke of Tarrant’s complete lack of remorse for his actions stating, “As far as I am able to gauge you are empty of any empathy to your victims.”

Tarrant, who choose to represent himself, when asked by the judge if he wanted to contribute and speak, he replied, “No. Thank you.”

Crown Lawyer Mark Zarifeh said, “The enormity of the offending cannot be compared … The offender planned and prepared his attacks, he has caused permanent and immeasurable harm. The offender is clearly New Zealand’s worst murderer.”

Zarifeh argued for the harshest possible sentence for the killer arguing that the crime was only befitting a life without parole sentence.

Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, confessed to 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act after initially denying them.

Not only did Tarrant commit truly heinous crimes but he livestreamed them to Facebook for the world to see.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved “to know that person will never see the light of day … Nothing will take the pain away, but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process, and I hope you continue to feel that through all the days that follow.”

