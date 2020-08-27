A battle could well be on the cards in Orihuela between Cambiemous Orihuela (Let’s Change Orihuela) and the City Council over the construction of a new gas station.

CARLOS BERNABÉ of Cambiemos Orihuela, demanded that the City Council clarify the legal and juridical situation of the works on the planned new gas station, in Camino Viejo de Callosa.

The group presented a complaint to the urban planning area of ​​the Orihuela City Council after they deemed the works to be “illegal.”

The claim was made that because licences for; the collapse of a house, filling the land with cement and building the gas station, were approved in December 2019, and due to be completed within six months, it means that any demolition or works on the site are now out of date.

The newly proposed gas station, according to Carlos Bernabé, should not be built “as the land is in a flood zone and would be better suited for agriculture and traditional irrigation.”

He went on to state “this installation will cause a lot of economic and environmental damage.

