Another unprovoked assault on a nurse in the province of Malaga

A NEW assault on a nurse in the province of Malaga. The incident happened in the health centre of Coin.

The nurse was about to put on protective equipment to attend to the client, when she removed her mask, spat in his face, grabbed him by the arm and kicked him several times in the legs.

The events have been reported to the Civil Guard. As reported by the SATSE Nursing Union, the events occurred on Wednesday, August 26, when the nurse explained to the client that he was going to put on the individual protection equipment to treat her, the attacker took off her mask and began to cough in the face of the healthcare professional, at which point the presence of the local police was required.

According to the nurse, the lady was removed by the local police, but after ten minutes she returns with more threats shouting at the staff, the Civil Guard is notified, who arrived almost immediately. Eventually, the client was treated by the emergency team in the presence of the Civil Guard.

Currently, the attacker has been denounced and the victim is recovering from the bruises, he was more concerned about the possible contagion that he may have suffered as a result of this attack.

Both the management of the centre and the nursing management of the health district have been in contact with the affected person, condemning the attack, and taking an interest in their state of health and concerned about the situation of the victim.

The SATSE nursing union has denounced this type of behaviour stating that “It is more common, specifically in the province of Malaga, only in the first half of the year there have been a total of 108 attacks on health personnel”