AK-47 and ammunition found in briefcase of taxi passenger

MARBELLA Local Police arrested a man who was carrying an AK- 47 in a briefcase and 64 rounds of ammunition.

The young man, a 35-year-old Spaniard, was returning home in a taxi after ditching his car and losing officers following him in a patrol car.

The events took place around 3.30 am in the vicinity of the La Ermita industrial estate Wednesday, August 26.

Sources claim a Local Police patrol that was carrying out surveillance work in the area stopped the driver of a vehicle. The driver chose to ignore the instructions and begun to flee at full speed in the direction Malaga.

Officers had already identified the driver by his vehicle registration.

After twenty minutes of surveillance around the suspect’s home, the plain-clothes officers saw the arrival of a taxi.

When they stopped the taxi, they discovered the male and that he was carrying a briefcase.

They found it contained an Ak-47 and 64 cartridges for the assault rifle. The man was arrested for illegal possession of weapons.

Later, the detainee and the assault rifle were transferred to the offices of the National Police, whose officers have now opened an investigation.