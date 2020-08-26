Young woman saved from being embalmed alive

A YOUNG woman in Detroit has been saved from being embalmed alive by local funeral home.

Twenty-year-old Timesha Beauchamp was discovered alive when funeral home staff opened her body bag to see her eyes open and staring back at them moments before she was to be embalmed.

Geoffrey Fieger, the families lawyer, gave a chilling reality check to American journalist stating, “They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it.”

Timesha Beauchamp was born with cerebral palsy, symptoms of which include poor coordination, stiff muscles, weak muscles, and tremors, and can deteriorate greatly over time. As a result she has needed a range of medication, observation and assistance throughout her life.

Paramedics were called to the Beauchamp residence on Sunday when she appeared to be showing no signs of life. The medical team worked for 30 minutes to try and revive her. Believing they had been unsuccessful they released her to the County Coroner.

Once in the care of the coroner, he deemed that the body could be released to the family without further examination or post-mortem. ‘The Corpse’ was then transferred to the care of the James H Cole funeral home who discovered the young women alive and looking up at them an hour later when they came to commence her embalming.

Fieger, the families lawyer, said: “They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open … The funeral home unzipping the body bag, literally that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open.”

Beauchamp is now in critical condition at the local hospital breathing with the assistance of a ventilator, however no prognoses for her future has been released at this stage.

