Young girl swept out to sea in Greece

A YOUNG girl of just four-years-old was swept out to sea while playing on her inflatable unicorn at the beach in Greece.

The young girl managed to slip away from her parents unproved and floated away in our to sea off the coast of Antirrio, Corith.

-- Advertisement --



Once the parents realised their daughter had escaped their attention and was now out of site they panicked and call the local authorities immediately.

Local media reports state that the port authorities contacted the Salaminomachos, a local ferry in the area.

Luckily, the crew of the ferry were able to eventually spotted the child still floating in the sea on her inflatable unicorn.

She was adrift in the middle of the sea, cold and alone. The captain expertly manoeuvred the ferry near while the crew help manoeuvre the inflatable nearer.

As evident in the clip above, the young girl showed true tenacity and spirit during the ordeal and maintains a firm grip of the unicorn at all times.

The girl was pulled to safety out of the water by the crew along with her inflatable.

In a stroke of exceptional luck, and skill on the ferry crews part, she was returned to her parents unharmed and safe.

For more exciting daily news, click here.