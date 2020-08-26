FISHERMEN specialising in catching octopus in Spanish waters have never had such a poor catch according to representatives of the San Martiño Fishermen’s Association in Galicia.

Speaking to the Spanish press they indicated that this year’s catch is just 10 per cent of what was expected which will push prices up for this very popular cephalopod.

The octopus has a short life-span of just two years and under Spanish law, any caught which weigh less than one kilo must be returned to the water and normally they exceed that weight when they are about one year old.

Due to their short life span, a change in water temperature, available food or other factors can affect their breeding pattern and it may be that they are simply maturing late.

For years it was thought that it was not possible to farm octopus but a breakthrough discovery in 2018 means that it may become a commercial option within the next few years if the wild species continue to decline.