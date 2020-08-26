Time for solutions in Denia

PLAYA DE LES DEVESES residents demonstrated last weekend, calling for the regeneration of this part of Denia’s coastline.

Three hundred residents and owners with properties there said they were tired of seeing the beach swept away during storms, the last of which – Storm Gloria – also damaged seafront homes.

“Costas does nothing in Les Deveses, you’d think they want to see the houses collapse,” one of the protesters said in reference to Spain’s coastal authority, Costas.

Despite their anger, the demonstration was peaceful. The central government’s sub-delegation to Alicante province had declined to authorise the protest and the protesters refrained from blocking the Les Marines road as they had intended.

Instead they lined the road, wearing facemasks and taking care not to contravene social distancing regulations.

Messages on placards and posters ranged from “Solutions now” to “Wanted: politicians to summer here” as the Les Deveses population complained about official inaction.

Once the Les Deveses beach was 60 metres wide, one protester told the Spanish media: “Now not one centimetre is left.”

Juanjo Gimenez, president of the Les Deveses Residents’ Association declared that Les Deveses cannot wait any longer, expressing concern at the prospect of the approaching autumn and winter.

“The storms could flatten our houses,” he said.