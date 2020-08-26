Three of Sky Sports most popular pundits have been given the boot

Sky Sports have sensationally sacked three of its regular football pundits after a decision was made to release Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson from their contracts.

MANY fans of Soccer Saturday will be disappointed to see the popular pundits kicked off the team amidst rumours of budget cuts.

The three men were long-serving members of the broadcasting team and served as hugely popular members of Jeff Stelling’s Saturday team.

Le Tissier recently caused some controversy on social media after wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ badge on screen despite suggesting to his Twitter followers that he was against the idea.

Following some backlash regarding the badge incident and his criticism of the governments handling of the Covid-19 crisis, he announced that he would be taking a break from social media after online trolls were calling for him to be sacked from the show.

He wrote at the time, “You trolls and bots out there who try to belittle me with your snide remarks trying to make out I’m some uncaring individual who has no empathy.”

“You can’t be further from the truth and I feel incredibly sorry for you that there is so little joy in your life, you resort to this,” he concluded.

The trio formed a great relationship on the show and their chemistry will be missed by fans around the world.

