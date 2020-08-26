Three days of mourning following the death of former Costa Blanca mayor

AN Alicante town has declared three days of official mourning following the death of a former mayor killed in an accident with a tractor while working on a farm he owned in Tarbena.

José Vicente Marcó Mestre, 53, was mayor of Alcalali for two terms between 2003 and 2015, worked as an advisor with Alicante Provincial Council in recent years and presided over the Mancommunitat de la Vall de Pop.

-- Advertisement --



He was also coordinator of the Popular Party in the Marina Alta region since 2012.

His death has left colleagues within the PP “shocked” and saddened, with Alcalali Town Hall declaring a mourning period in recognition of the loss to the town, politics, friends and family.

“We want to show the family of José Vicente Marcó Mestre the condolences and solidarity of this corporation, its workers and the residents of Alcalali,” said the local authority in a social media post.

The mourning period began at 12 noon today (August 26) and will last until the same time on Saturday, August 29.

During the three days, flags will be flown at half mast on all municipal buildings in the town.

“Therefore, the events scheduled for the next few days will be suspended,” added the town hall.