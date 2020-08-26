The ultimate ‘so there!’ gesture

SOME elderly Alicante province residents consulted lawyers during lockdown, intending to change their wills.

The 86,000 people who are over 65 and live alone in this province had to pass lockdown and much of the subsequent State of Alarm de-escalation without company.

Sometimes family visits were impossible owing to distance and travel restrictions, but according to legal professionals quoted in the local Spanish media, there were many cases when families simply did nothing to help.

These are the cases many elderly clients contacted lawyers during lockdown and shortly afterwards, asking for information on disinheriting their children.

In the Valencian Community it is impossible to completely disinherit a child, and a third of the deceased’s assets must by law go to their descendants.

It is the remainder that some disgruntled parents or grandparents wish to distribute differently, sources said, out of gratitude to neighbours or even associations who did more for them during lockdown.

Nor is the situation limited to the Valencian Community has occurred throughout Spain, the same sources said.