FOR those who enjoy the music of the ‘king of the waltz’ there will be very special screenings of Maastricht Mágica an exclusive show presented by popular violinist André Rieu.

The show features the most spectacular performances and most emotional songs, selected by André Rieu himself, from the last 15 years of his open-air concerts which are an annual event that attracts a multitude of people to Maastricht, the home town of the Dutch maestro.

It is not just a concert performed with his popular Johann Strauss Orchestra and supported by a number of top singers, it also includes interviews with Classic FM presenter Charlotte Hawkins and gives an insight into how he is coping with the current situation and what he plans for the future.

Those living in the Costa del Sol will be able to purchase tickets online for one of the transmissions at the Cine Yelmo venues in the Vialia and Plaza Mayor Shopping Centres in Malaga Capital for the screenings which start on September 18.