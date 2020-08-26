Safety first for schools in Los Montesinos as security measures are heightened ahead of the new school year.

-- Advertisement --



SCHOOLS in Los Montesinos have new security measures in place ahead of the new year, as the Mayor looks to ensure the safety of both children and teachers in a country gripped by new Covid-19 fears.

Works were carried out this summer at the Virgen del Pilar Public School with new classrooms being built on the second floor that are now able to accommodate the students.

New security measures include; staggering entry and exit of the students to avoid unnecessary crowding and new fences to cordon off the courtyard to guarantee safety among students during their break times.

Mayor José Manuel Butrón also confirmed that Los Montesinos Public School will have five more teachers this year.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.