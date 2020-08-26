Quick thinking child saves mothers life

THE actions of a quick thinking five year old in an emergency situation saves his mothers life.

The young quick thinking boy, Josh Chapman, was contently playing with his younger brother, Harry, when his mother collapsed in their Shropshire home.

In a stroke of serendipity, Josh and his brother were playing with a toy ambulance at the time with the emergency number 112 painted on the side.

Despite Josh’s young age of only 5-years-old he managed to dial the number into the phone. As the number 112 is an emergency number in Europe he was directly connected to 999 emergency services. Josh has never even used a telephone before.

Emergency services were able to quickly trace the call to their property and dispatch paramedics. When the paramedics arrived, Caroline, the children’s mother, had fallen into a diabetic coma.

Josh has been honoured for his brave and decisive actions by being taken on a tour of his local police station.

