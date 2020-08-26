Limited capacity on public transport is already beginning to show signs of being problematic to users in the Murcia region.

LATBUS, one of its coastline services, has already had complaints after customers are reporting they are being left “stranded.”

Line 70, that connects Murcia with coastal destinations such as; San Javier, Santiago de la Ribera or Lo Pagán, was already at the new full capacity level, which was reduced to 50 per cent during recent Covid-19 precautionary measures, when customers were apparently left without a back-up bus to pick them up after not being let on.

One user found the bus driver, with 30 of its 60 seats occupied, unwilling to let her on as she rushed to take care of her mother.

In a complaint made to the bus company, she exclaimed, “they don’t give a damn if we stay here with the heat, the virus and the mask. They are a company subsidised by the community but they are only interested in making money.”

A representative of Latbus explained, after another incident occurred at the Santiago de la Ribera stop leaving five people stranded, “it is impossible to predict how many people will be at each stop,” before adding, “right now only 15 per cent of passengers are circulating and this season the number of passengers is being much lower.”

The main worry for drivers and bus companies alike, is the influx of users expected in September when school students are set to return to regular bus use as their main means of transport.

