Melania Trump calls for racial unity

FIRST Lady, Melania Trump, addressed the Republican Party Convention from the White House on Tuesday pleading for racial unity.

The US First Lady Melania Trump gave the address from the White House’s newly renovated Rose Garden in front of a small live audience which included Mr Trump.

“Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country,” she said.

“It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage you to focus on the future while still learning from the past.”

In her call for racial unity, she pleaded for the US public of all political persuasions to “Stop the violence and looting.”

This was an uncharacteristic appearance in the spotlight for Melania as President Trump trails his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in opinion polls for November’s election.

President Trump will make his address to the Republican convention during its final night on Thursday.

Melania Trump further pleaded with the members of the convention for racial unity by urging them to, “… come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals.”

“I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the colour of a person’s skin.”

The continued unrest within the American Midwest, after the recent shooting of the 29-year-old black man, Jacob Blake, has seen President Trump actively call upon local governors to bring in the National Guard to contain the unrest.

The President has been continually accused by members of the opposition of heightening racial tensions and fanning the flames of unrest.

During her speech, Melania was also one of the few Republicans to actively show compassion for US victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 170,000 Americans to date.

“I know many people are anxious,” she said. “Some feel helpless. I want you to know you’re not alone.”

While her speech appeared genuine and compassionate, her decision to speak from the White House has been seen by some Democrats as an abuse of government resources.

The Republican Convention will conclude on Thursday.