Maritime rescue working hard in Motril with immigrants

MARITIME Rescue has transferred 36 people to the Port of Motril, August, 26, rescued from a boat they were occupying in Alboran waters.

There are 25 men, nine women and two children, all in good health. According to sources from Maritime Rescue, it was boat Guardamar Concepcion Arenal that was in charge of the transfer to the Granada dock, where they arrived at 2.40am.

After carrying out COVID-19 testing the immigrants then received medical and nutritional care by the Red Cross. All involved have since been handed over to the National Police and social services.

This comes just one day after Maritime rescue transferred five men to the port of Motril after rescuing them from a dingy attempting to reach the Spanish coastline.

Monday, August 24, saw 21 Immigrants arrive at Motril port where one man tested positive for COVID-19. Workers at the Motril immigrant care centre (CATE) have since demanded all staff and officers be tested.