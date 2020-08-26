Lawn renovation as padel courts in Gran Alacant get new grass

Great news for padel players in Gran Alacant as the local lawns are set for some much-needed renovation.

THE Department of Sports has approved the renovation of the grass on the padel courts of Gran Alacant, which will improve playing conditions amidst concerns of its deterioration.

The renovation works will begin this Thursday, August 27 and will be carried out in approximately three days. As soon as the work is completed on the well used lawns, the courts will be reopened for use allowing players to enjoy the game again.

It is one of the different sports activities that are programmed in Gran Alacant, which is looking to improve the sports offered in the local area and provide a better service to all its residents.

